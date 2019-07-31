This is Carolina: Pint-sized lifeguard keeping campground beach safe for ‘seven years’

“The first day with Cooper was about two and a half weeks ago. He just came up when I was sitting in my tower, and he says ‘I help the lifeguards out every year.’ I thought it was just going to be for a few days, but then it turned into two and a half weeks. But he was just a pretty cool guy in the beginning, he knew all the rules already so I didn’t really have to do too much,” Lack’s Beach Service lifeguard Kevin Cope said with a laugh.