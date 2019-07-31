Study: Horry County, Pee Dee among the most dangerous areas for pedestrians in the U.S.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recent study by the National Complete Streets Coalition ranks Horry County and the Pee Dee the 12th most dangerous area in the United States for pedestrians.
With Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas becoming so populated, accidents related to pedestrians have also increased.
Myrtle beach law firm Coastal Law said over the past decade, the number of pedestrians who were killed by motor vehicles increased by 35%.
To help reduce this statistic, Congressional leaders have introduced a bill called the Complete Streets Act.
This bill requires states to design, build or improve roads in different districts to make it safer for pedestrians.
Myrtle Beach City Council also has a committee who meets annually to address concerning areas and figure out a plan to improve them.
“We’re constantly looking at what the data shows," said Myrtle Beach Spokesman Mark Kruea. “We’ve got underground utility improvements scheduled for other parts of the city. As that occurs, we look at sidewalks and that sort of thing.”
An intersection in The Market Common was on that list.
This committee presented a master plan back in August 2018, highlighting the importance of education and safety.
WMBF News spoke with a mom of three who was out and about with her son in The Market Common and she said she feels safe riding bikes with her family, but she questions some other areas around the city.
“As of mom of three, you know that’s really important to me that all of my kids are safe and make sure we teach them look but I wanna make sure other people are looking out for them as well," said cyclist Kimberly Tatro
City leaders said they’re constantly keeping up-to-date with data to check in on popular intersections and where changes should be made.
