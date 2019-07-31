S.C. deputy resigns after he ‘slammed’ K9 to ground multiple times, report says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Six months after authorities say an Upstate K-9 was hurt by its own handler, the investigation into the officer has been closed.
According to an internal affairs memo released through a Freedom of Information Act request by WYFF in Greenville, back in January, Anderson Sheriff Deputy Jacob Saxon “slammed K9 Magnum to the ground multiple times.”
Newly released X-ray photos show how severe Magnum’s resulting fracture was.
At the time, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the dog bit Saxon and the deputy used a corrective measure not in line with department policy.
The Anderson Sheriff’s Office says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has completed its investigation and presented it to the state attorney general’s office which recommend that there’s not enough evidence to prosecute the officer, officials said.
Saxon resigned two days after the incident.
Magnum is now retired and has been adopted by the owner of Anderson County P.A.W.S., officials said.
The department also looked into “a concern that the illegal use of steroids played a part in the conduct of Deputy Jacob Saxon and the injury of K9 Magnum.”
The department said Saxon refused to submit to a requested test for steroids and was “unable to obtain concrete evidence to confirm or not confirm the allegation.”
