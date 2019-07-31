Two arrested on drug charges after calls about possible meth lab in Marion church parking lot

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation into a possible mobile meth lab in the parking lot of a Marion church.
According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Penderboro Road at the U.S. 501 Bypass was closed to traffic as the investigation continued in the parking lot of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Investigators eventually determined there was not a meth lab. However, there were chemicals in a vehicle reacting with each other, the post stated. The car was towed and the area deemed safe for traffic.
The suspects’ names and their specific charges were not immediately available. Authorities said one was wanted out of Virginia.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.