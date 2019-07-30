Police arrest two juveniles in connection to shooting that injured 10-year-old girl in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection to a shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl in North Charleston.
According to North Charleston police, the suspected juveniles’ case will be heard in Family Court.
Sorensen has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and one count of committing a crime while wearing body armor.
Booker is also charged with 11 counts of attempted murder.
The pair were identified as the suspects by officers who responded to the scene and stopped a car driving in the parking lot of the Appian Way Apartments in the 8400 block of Patriot Boulevard where the shooting happened.
Investigators say the shooting likely stemmed from a previous fight between the suspects and other people.
According to police, the 10-year-old and her family were not the intended targets.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.