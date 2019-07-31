Person dies after shooting at Florence County motel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A person who was shot Tuesday night at a Florence County motel has died and a homicide investigation is now underway, Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Fairview Inn on Lucas Street near I-95, according to Kirby. He added the shooting occurred on the second floor outside a motel room.
ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies investigate after one shot at Florence County motel
Witnesses told deputies the male victim was shot once.
It is not known if there is a suspect in custody.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
