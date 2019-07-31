Person dies after shooting at Florence County motel

Florence County deputies responded to the Fairfield Inn where one person was shot, according to officials (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | July 31, 2019 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 7:08 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A person who was shot Tuesday night at a Florence County motel has died and a homicide investigation is now underway, Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Fairview Inn on Lucas Street near I-95, according to Kirby. He added the shooting occurred on the second floor outside a motel room.

Witnesses told deputies the male victim was shot once.

It is not known if there is a suspect in custody.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

