Pawleys Island leaders pick company for beach renourishment project

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders in Pawleys Island are moving forward with plans for a beach renourishment project.
Mayor James Braswell said the town council voted in favor of awarding the project to MarineX.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer was originally going to do the beach renourishment project, but when the corps needed a validation study done first, the town decided to go in another direction.
Braswell said that leaders were concerned about the time it would take to do the validation study, and he said they needed sand on the beach now in order to protect residents and homeowners.
Braswell said the town council was scheduled to vote on the project in September, but MarineX told them they had some projects so pending, so leaders wanted to get the beach renourishment project on their books before it was too late.
Braswell said the project will stretch from the tip of the south end past the Pawleys Island Pier.
It’s expected to cost $12,118,00. Braswell said that the town will pay $7,243,000 and the rest will be paid by the state for public access portions of the beach.
Braswell said the town currently has a permit to start the operation in November, but they’re trying to get the Department of Health and Environmental Control to approve an October start date. He said it depends on the sea turtles, because they can’t start until the last sea turtle nests have hatched.
The mayor said it’s been more than 14 years since a beach renourishment project took place on Pawleys Island. He said a coastal science and engineering firms said that Pawleys Island has the lowest erosion rate of any beach in the state.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.