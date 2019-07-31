Nurse at Grand Strand Medical Center stole morphine, oxycodone, warrants state

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A nurse at Grand Strand Medical Center was booked into jail Wednesday morning after allegedly stealing drugs from the hospital.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 29-year-old Seth Robert Gibson was charged with two counts of theft of controlled substances and one count of violation of the drug distribution law.
He was released around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday under a $10,000 bond.
Arrest warrants from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control state Gibson unlawfully obtained a quantity of morphine and oxycodone “in a manner other than authorized” on July 10 while working as a registered nurse at GSMC.
Gibson allegedly admitted to taking the drugs, according to the warrants. He is also accused of falsifying controlled substance administration records.
Grand Strand Medical Center officials say he is no longer an employee at the hospital.
