Myrtle Beach man charged in shooting that left cars, buildings riddled with bullets
Craig Legette (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | July 30, 2019 at 8:14 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 8:14 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a second man on Monday who they said opened fire in a Horry County apartment complex and hit several cars and buildings.

Craig Legette is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Police responded back in March to the Fountain Pointe Apartments in the Forestbrook area to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they discovered several buildings with bullet holes in them and a couple of vehicles with shattered windows.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Kesan Johnson in the case back in May. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He is still in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Kesan Johnson
Kesan Johnson (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

