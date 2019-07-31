Man wanted for questioning after electronics stolen from Florence Walmart

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a shoplifting investigation.
According to a news release, the man pictured is wanted for questioning regarding the shoplifting of electronics from the North Beltline Drive Walmart on July 8.
Police say the man appears to have an energy drink logo and barbed wire tattoos on his lower leg.
If you have any information on the man’s identity, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
