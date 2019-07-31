Man wanted for questioning after electronics stolen from Florence Walmart

The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a shoplifting investigation. (Source: Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff | July 31, 2019 at 11:55 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 12:05 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a shoplifting investigation.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
According to a news release, the man pictured is wanted for questioning regarding the shoplifting of electronics from the North Beltline Drive Walmart on July 8.

Police say the man appears to have an energy drink logo and barbed wire tattoos on his lower leg.

