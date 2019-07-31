Man arrested in Georgetown during investigation into bingo hall murders moved to Horry County jail

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man arrested during the investigation into the murders at a Horry County bingo hall is behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
WMBF News is working to learn why Bradford Britton was transferred to Horry County Wednesday afternoon from Georgetown County.
Jail records don't list any charges for him in Horry County.
Britton was arrested in Georgetown Monday after officers, including those from Horry County, searched a home on South Kaminiski Street.
Horry County officers were interested in the home because they thought the vehicle believed to be used in the Waccamaw Bingo hall shooting was there.
While Britton was questioned for the murders, he hasn't been charged in the case. Officials say he was arrested on charges out of Texas.
The July 26 attempted robbery at Waccamaw Bingo left a father and son dead.
