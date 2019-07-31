LIST: Local watch parties for Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate

By WMBF News Staff | July 31, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 12:46 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Day two of the second Democratic presidential debate will be held Wednesday night in Detroit.

According to the South Carolina Democratic Party, several watch parties for three candidates will be held across our area:

Florence for Kamala Harris Debate Watch Party: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Florence for Kamala Harris Debate Watch Party: 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach for Kamala Harris Debate Watch Party: 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Myrtle Beach for Kamala Harris Debate Watch Party: 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Lake City for Kamala Harris Debate Watch Party: 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Joe Biden Debate Watch Party in Quinby: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 403 Wildwood Dr in Quinby

Joe Biden Debate Watch Party in Hemingway: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 111 Airport Dr in Hemingway

Joe Biden Debate Watch Party at Crossroad Kitchen: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 2737 Hemingway Hwy in Hemingway

Joe Biden Debate Watch Party in Florence: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 717 Rice Hope Cove in Florence

Joe Biden Debate Watch Party in Kingstree: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 53 James E Clyburn Blvd in Kingstree

Booker Florence Debate Watch Party: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 912 White Pond Road in Effingham

For more information, contact Quanisea Moses at 843-319-4499 or qmoses@corybooker.com.

