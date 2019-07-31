LIST: Local watch parties for Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Day two of the second Democratic presidential debate will be held Wednesday night in Detroit.
According to the South Carolina Democratic Party, several watch parties for three candidates will be held across our area:
Florence for Kamala Harris Debate Watch Party: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Florence for Kamala Harris Debate Watch Party: 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
North Myrtle Beach for Kamala Harris Debate Watch Party: 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Myrtle Beach for Kamala Harris Debate Watch Party: 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Lake City for Kamala Harris Debate Watch Party: 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Joe Biden Debate Watch Party in Quinby: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 403 Wildwood Dr in Quinby
Joe Biden Debate Watch Party in Hemingway: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 111 Airport Dr in Hemingway
Joe Biden Debate Watch Party at Crossroad Kitchen: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 2737 Hemingway Hwy in Hemingway
Joe Biden Debate Watch Party in Florence: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 717 Rice Hope Cove in Florence
Joe Biden Debate Watch Party in Kingstree: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 53 James E Clyburn Blvd in Kingstree
To RSVP, click here.
Booker Florence Debate Watch Party: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 912 White Pond Road in Effingham
For more information, contact Quanisea Moses at 843-319-4499 or qmoses@corybooker.com.
For a full list of watch parties across South Carolina, click here.
