Garden City store employees find apparent bullet hole in front door

By Ian Klein and Brad Dickerson | July 31, 2019 at 11:53 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 12:31 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Employees of one Garden City business found what appeared to be a bullet hole in their glass door when they arrived to work Wednesday morning.

A man replacing the glass at the Verizon store off U.S. 17 Business in Garden City said he’s done similar replacements in the past and that the damage was caused by a bullet.

Work is done to replace a glass door at a Garden City Verizon store after it was hit by what appears to be a bullet.
Work is done to replace a glass door at a Garden City Verizon store after it was hit by what appears to be a bullet. (Source: WMBF News)

WMBF News was told the business was not broken into and nothing was stolen.

