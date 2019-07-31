Garden City store employees find apparent bullet hole in front door

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Employees of one Garden City business found what appeared to be a bullet hole in their glass door when they arrived to work Wednesday morning.
A man replacing the glass at the Verizon store off U.S. 17 Business in Garden City said he’s done similar replacements in the past and that the damage was caused by a bullet.
WMBF News was told the business was not broken into and nothing was stolen.
We have reached out to police for additional information. Reporter Ian Klein will have more on this story starting Wednesday at 4.
