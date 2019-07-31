FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat index looks to climb this week as we slowly bring back the afternoon storm chances.
Temperatures Thursday afternoon climb into the upper 80s along the coast, middle 90s near Florence and the Pee Dee. When you factor in the increasing mugginess, the heat index will approach 100°. While do expect a few afternoon storms around, the better chance of rain will hold off until the weekend.
Friday looks like more of the same with another round of heat indices around 100°. We’ll once again look for a couple afternoon showers and storms, slowly winding down after sunset.
The best chance of rain through the weekend will be on Saturday as some tropical moisture finds it’s way into the Carolinas. Expect a better coverage of those afternoon storms, lingering into the evening hours. Severe weather isn’t expected but heavy rain and frequent lightning are likely. The added cloud cover will help to keep the temperatures just a few degrees cooler.
Rain chances take a small dip into Sunday with only isolated afternoon storms around. No relief from the heat though as we push the heat index near 100° once again.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.