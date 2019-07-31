First Alert: Chances increasing for one disturbance in the next five days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center is watching two disturbances for possible tropical developments later this week. The good news? The disturbance closest to the East Coast has a very low chance of development over the next five days. This system is expected to work parallel to the East Coast and will only bring a 10% chance of development over the next five days. This system does not pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time. Our cold front should keep this disturbance completely off the land.
The second disturbance is located further east in the Atlantic. There is no significant development expected for the next few days while it moves westward at 15 mph. After that, upper-level winds are expected to enhance development in through the next five days. This system poses no threat to the Carolinas but we will have to keep an eye on it’s track and development throughout the weekend and into next week.
Stay updated with WMBF for the first alert on weather information regarding the tropics.
