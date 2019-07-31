First Alert: Chances increasing for one disturbance in the next five days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center is watching two disturbances for possible tropical developments later this week. The good news? The disturbance closest to the East Coast has a very low chance of development over the next five days. This system is expected to work parallel to the East Coast and will only bring a 10% chance of development over the next five days. This system does not pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time. Our cold front should keep this disturbance completely off the land.