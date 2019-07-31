First Alert: Afternoon storm chances and summer humidity return

By Andrew Dockery | July 31, 2019 at 3:51 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 3:51 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The break from summer heat and humidity is officially over. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 80s along the Grand Strand and into the middle 90s in Florence and the Pee Dee. Add in the humidity and temperatures will feel like the upper 90s to even lower triple digits at times this afternoon. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for Wednesday but better chances will arrive by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The chances for rain increase as we head throughout the rest of the week. None of the days look to be a washout.
Tropical moisture works into the area for the end of the week and into the weekend ahead of a cold front. While none of these days are expected to be washouts, expect to see scattered afternoon showers and storms each day. Some of these storms could through sunset and into the early evening hours.

As far as temperatures go, there is no relief from the heat this week or even through the weekend. Highs will stay in the mid-upper 80s in Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. The low-mid 90s will be the main story for areas inland. Humidity will still be noticeable, even with slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday and Sunday.

The heat index will reach the upper 90s to lower 100s through the next couple of days.
