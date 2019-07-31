First Alert: Afternoon storm chances and summer humidity return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The break from summer heat and humidity is officially over. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 80s along the Grand Strand and into the middle 90s in Florence and the Pee Dee. Add in the humidity and temperatures will feel like the upper 90s to even lower triple digits at times this afternoon. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for Wednesday but better chances will arrive by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.