Emergency crews respond to possible drowning at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police and fire crews responded to a possible drowning Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called around 6:31 p.m. to the Sand Dollar Motel on 6th Avenue North and Chester Street.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it transported one person to Grand Strand Medical Center, but the person’s condition hasn’t been released.
The age of the patient also hasn’t been released.
WMBF News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.
