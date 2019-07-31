Deputies investigate after one shot at Florence County motel

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies were called to a motel where a person had been shot, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby.
Kirby said deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Fairview Inn on Lucas Street near I-95. He said the shooting occurred on the second floor outside a motel room.
Witnesses told deputies the male victim was shot once.
He has been taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center, but his condition hasn’t been released.
It’s not clear if a suspect is in custody.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
