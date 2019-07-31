Deputies investigate after one shot at Florence County motel

By Kristin Nelson | July 30, 2019 at 11:00 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 11:42 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies were called to a motel where a person had been shot, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby.

Kirby said deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Fairview Inn on Lucas Street near I-95. He said the shooting occurred on the second floor outside a motel room.

Witnesses told deputies the male victim was shot once.

He has been taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center, but his condition hasn’t been released.

It’s not clear if a suspect is in custody.

