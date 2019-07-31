Conway purchases ‘vital pieces of property’ along Riverfront to spark new development

“I’m personally a part of the governor’s floodwater commission, looking at everything we can do as a state, and communities too. We can’t impact whether or not the floods come, but we can mitigate what happens once it gets here. We’re also working with the Corps of Engineers, we’re working with the federal government, looking at water sheds that impact us from other areas and we’re working internally with the county what we can do. There’s opportunities in there and we’re going to make sure we take advantage of all of them,” said Blain- Bellamy.