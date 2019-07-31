Class begins for thriving year-round elementary school in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - School is back in session for students at Timrod Elementary School in Florence.
The school is the only one in Florence School District One that operates on a modified year-round school schedule.
The first day of school was Monday as the school begins its fourth year as a year-round school.
On a year-round schedule, students go to school for nine weeks with two-week breaks in between. During the summer, students get a seven week break instead of nine or 10 weeks.
Principal Michelle McBride is the one who introduced the concept three years ago.
She said the school has since made tremendous progress and being year-round has proven to be beneficial to both students and teachers.
“Bad student behavior declined and we’re getting more time instructional-wise with our students at the beginning of the year than we had in previous years,” McBride said.
This year the school saw the largest growth in the district for the 2018-2019′s preliminary SC Ready test scores.
For English, the number of students in third through sixth grade that met or exceeded the standards improved anywhere from 8% to 36%. For math, the number of students in those grades improved anywhere from 8% to 17%.
McBride said the longer schedule isn’t the only reason for the growth, but a combination of being year-round along with having great teachers, resources and leadership.
“We incorporate technology as well as an independent and collaborative stations,” McBride said.
The first day for the rest of the district is August 19th.
