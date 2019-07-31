Black Supermoon set for Wednesday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WRAL) - A Black Supermoon will light up the night sky late Wednesday night.
According to information from NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, a New Moon occurs when the sun hits the far side of the moon, leaving the side that is facing Earth dark. This Black Moon will be the second New Moon of July, the first of which occurring on July 2.
The moon will reach this phase just past 11 p.m. Wednesday.
It will reach perigree, the point where it is closest to Earth, August 2 at 3:10 a.m. and fifteen days later the moon will be nearly 30,000 miles further away.
Additionally, three meteor showers will be active this week, two of which will be in the East. The third shower will occur during a Full Moon, which could hide the shower.
