Two injured in three-car crash on U.S. 17 Bypass near S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash has blocked a portion of the U.S. 17 Bypass near S.C. 544.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 17 near Coventry Boulevard. The road was listed as blocked just before 2 p.m.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said three vehicles were involved in the crash.
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Casey.
