Surfside Beach police search for man wanted in ongoing burglary investigation

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man wanted in an ongoing burglary investigation.
Investigators obtained pictures of the man and a vehicle connected to the case.
Police have not given details about the burglary investigation.
Anyone who knows the man or may have information about him, or the vehicle is asked to contact the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368 and ask to speak to an investigator.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.