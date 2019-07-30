S.C. tax-free weekend returns Friday to help with back-to-school shopping

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – With classes set to resume in a few weeks, parents and students can get a jump start on their back-to-school shopping with South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday.
The tax-free weekend kicks off Friday, Aug. 2, and goes through Sunday, Aug. 4, according to information from the S.C. Department of Revenue.
During the tax-free weekend, shoppers can get those back-to-school essentials without paying the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes, according to the SCDOR.
Tax-free items range from school supplies, computers, and printers to clothing, accessories, and shoes.
First started in 2000, the tax-free weekend has saved shoppers between $2 million and $3 million in past years, according to SCDOR statistics.
Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach will be open for extended hours due to the tax-free holiday. According to a press release, those hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Grand Strand’s two Tanger Outlets locations – one on U.S. 501 and one off the U.S. 17 Bypass – will also offer extended hours for the tax-free weekend. Stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to the outlets’ website.
