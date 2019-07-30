Report: Man arrested during investigation into Horry County double homicide

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – One man remains in jail in Georgetown County Tuesday afternoon following his arrest Monday night during the investigation into a double homicide in Horry County, according to a police report.
Online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center state 40-year-old Bradford Curtis Britton was booked at 10:14 p.m. Monday by Georgetown City Police. There are no charges listed.
According to a report from the Georgetown Police Department, officers were notified by Horry County police that a vehicle used “in the commission of a double homicide in their jurisdiction” was possibly at a home in the 300 block of South Kaminski Street.
Responding Georgetown officers confirmed a silver Volkswagen Jetta was on the property, the report stated. A call was then made to Horry County police, who asked Georgetown law enforcement to set up a perimeter around the property and await their arrival, according to authorities.
After securing the perimeter, Horry County police and the U.S. Marshals task force executed a search warrant, according to the report. Britton was found on the property and was entered NCIC by the state of Texas for drug charges and child support, authorities said.
Britton was taken into custody and taken to the Georgetown County jail.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, confirmed Britton was interviewed in connection to the attempted armed robbery at Waccamaw Bingo on July 26 that left a father and son dead. She noted it is standard procedure to interview a number of people in relation to any given investigation.
Moskov added that no charges have been filed in connection with the Waccamaw Bingo shooting at this time.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.