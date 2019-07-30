Portions of Carolina Forest without water after line hit by paving contractor

July 30, 2019

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A water outage is impacting some Carolina Forest residents Tuesday afternoon.

According to Neeraj Patel with Grand Strand Water and Sewer, a paving contractor hit a line to cause the outage.

Properties on Surgeon’s Drive and Physician’s Court, along with several multi-family buildings in Carolina Willows on Westhaven Drive, are without water as of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Patel said.

Crews are heading to the area to make repairs, he added. The line is isolated and hopes are to have the repairs made by 4 p.m.

Other portions of Carolina Forest may experience less-than-normal water pressure, Patel said.

