Police respond to shooting in Conway; public asked to shelter in place

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have responded to a shooting the city of Conway where they are currently looking for the suspect.
Officers were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to Highway 378 and Hemingway Street to a shooting.
Police are telling people in the area to shelter in place.
They said they’re searching for a heavy-set black man, between 30-40 years old with dark clothing.
It’s not clear if anyone has been hurt.
