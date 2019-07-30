Police respond to shooting in Conway; public asked to shelter in place

By Kristin Nelson | July 30, 2019 at 4:43 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 4:43 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have responded to a shooting the city of Conway where they are currently looking for the suspect.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to Highway 378 and Hemingway Street to a shooting.

Police are telling people in the area to shelter in place.

They said they’re searching for a heavy-set black man, between 30-40 years old with dark clothing.

It’s not clear if anyone has been hurt.

