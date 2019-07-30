New Food Lion location coming to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Supermarket chain Food Lion is set to open a new store in Florence next month.
According to information from the Greater Florence Chamber, the store will be located at 500 Pamplico Highway. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Aug. 14 at 7:45 a.m., and doors will open to customers at 8 a.m.
The first 100 shoppers will receive a $10 gift card, a Food Lion branded apron and a Food Lion reusable grocery bag. One customer will receive a $250 gift card.
Food Lion made a $158 million capital investment in 92 stores earlier this year, which included remodeling, hiring 2,000 additional associates and giving back to local communities.
