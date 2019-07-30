New Food Lion location coming to Florence

New Food Lion location coming to Florence
Food Lion is revamping 92 stores in South Carolina to make the shopping experience for customers easier.
By WMBF News Staff | July 30, 2019 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 12:03 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Supermarket chain Food Lion is set to open a new store in Florence next month.

According to information from the Greater Florence Chamber, the store will be located at 500 Pamplico Highway. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Aug. 14 at 7:45 a.m., and doors will open to customers at 8 a.m.

The first 100 shoppers will receive a $10 gift card, a Food Lion branded apron and a Food Lion reusable grocery bag. One customer will receive a $250 gift card.

Food Lion made a $158 million capital investment in 92 stores earlier this year, which included remodeling, hiring 2,000 additional associates and giving back to local communities.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.