Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash was a city of Loris employee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Sunday night was an employee of the city of Loris.
According to the city clerk, Anthony Melvin worked in Loris’ public works department.
Two pictures posted Monday to the city’s Facebook page showed over a dozen people standing in a circle and holding hands in front of a Salvation Army truck.
The post said simply “Remembering Anthony ‘Rabbit’ Melvin,” followed by the hashtag #teamcityofloris.
According to Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling south on U.S. 701 around 9:35 p.m. Sunday, and while attempting to pass another vehicle in the same lane, struck a vehicle traveling north head-on.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Melvin as the motorcyclist. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
