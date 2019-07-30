Customer accused of using phone to peep up employee’s dress at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested man who they said used his phone to peep up a 19-year-old employee’s dress at a Broadway at the Beach store.
Malcolm Giles, 22, is charged with voyeurism.
Police said they were called to the Vintage House surf shop where the victim told them she was helping Giles with purchasing items.
The police report states that Giles kept requesting items that would make the 19-year-old reach up high and while she was assisting him, she noticed he was laying his phone on the floor and pointing it up her dress.
Giles admitted to officers that’s what happened, and he was taken to Myrtle Beach Jail, according to the police report.
His phone was taken for evidence and officers will also go through surveillance video.
