Lumberton murder suspect extradited following arrest in Texas

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman last month in Lumberton has been extradited to Robeson County, according to information from the Robeson County Detention Center.
Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, 27, was arrested July 5 by the Frisco Police Department in Collin County, Texas.
McLaurin is being held on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Jamia Lashay, who was found shot in her vehicle on East 10th Street in Lumberton on June 10.
McLaurin’s next court date is set for Aug. 15.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.