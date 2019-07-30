Fund created to help families of SCDOT workers killed in Highway 501 crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fund has been created to help the families of the two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers who were killed in a crash last week on Highway 501.
Cecil Morgan, 35, and David Sibbick, 29, were patching a pothole between Aynor and Conway when a drive hit and killed both men.
SC Cares has set up a fund where 100% of the donations received during the months of July and August will be go directly to the Morgan and Sibbick families.
“These two men came to work expecting to do their job and go home to their families. Both had a very strong work ethic and were willing to step to the plate to undertake any task,” the SCDOT said in a statement.
Online donations can be made by clicking here.
Donations by check should be made payable to SC Cares and mailed to SC Cares, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29201. Cash donations can be accepted in person at 955 Park Street, Columbia, S.C.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.