First Alert: One last day before the heat and afternoon storms return

Thursday’s storm activity looks to be focused more inland, keeping the rain chances at 30% for Florence and the Pee Dee and a slim 20% for the beaches. I think the bigger story on Thursday will be the heat index making temperatures feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. Look for highs to reach the upper 80s on the beaches and the mid 90s in Florence. The best rain chances still look to arrive by Friday, Saturday and Sunday. While this will not be a washout, there will be showers and storms around through sunset. Keep this in mind for outdoor plans this weekend in both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.