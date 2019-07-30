First Alert: One last day before the heat and afternoon storms return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday will be the last day with lower humidity and hardly any rain chances in the forecast. Highs will reach the upper 80s along the beaches and the lower 90s near Florence and the Pee Dee. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out today but most locations should remain dry.
The heat and humidity will continue to build as we head into the middle of the week. In return, the heat index will be a common tool we look at for the rest of the week with temperatures feeling like the upper 90s on Wednesday. An afternoon shower or two cannot be ruled out for Wednesday but the better chances will arrive as we head into the end of the week.
Thursday’s storm activity looks to be focused more inland, keeping the rain chances at 30% for Florence and the Pee Dee and a slim 20% for the beaches. I think the bigger story on Thursday will be the heat index making temperatures feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. Look for highs to reach the upper 80s on the beaches and the mid 90s in Florence. The best rain chances still look to arrive by Friday, Saturday and Sunday. While this will not be a washout, there will be showers and storms around through sunset. Keep this in mind for outdoor plans this weekend in both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
While the relief was nice, the unsettled summer weather pattern looks to continue through the end of the weekend and into next week. Keep the First Alert Weather App handy throughout the week for any changes to the forecast.
