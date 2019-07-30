FIRST ALERT: Afternoon storms and triple digit heat indicies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The break from the summertime mugginess quickly comes to an end this week.
Temperatures Wednesday climb into the upper 80s along the Grand Strand, middle 90s near Florence and the Pee Dee. Thanks to the added humidity, the heat index will push close to 100° through the early afternoon. Rain chances are slim outside of an isolated afternoon shower or storm.
Better rain chances return Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as tropical moisture begins to end the Carolinas ahead of a cold front. While none of these days will be washouts, expect to see scattered afternoon storms each day. Rain chances will slowly come to an end after sunset.
No relief from the heat this week as the heat index will climb into the upper 90s each afternoon. The heat, humidity, and afternoon storms will continue through the end of the weekend.
