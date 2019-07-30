Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Loris crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Sunday night in Loris.
According to Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling south on U.S. 701 around 9:35 p.m. and while attempting to pass another vehicle in the same lane, struck a vehicle traveling north head-on.
Jones said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on scene.
The victim was identified as Anthony D. Melvin, 34, of Loris, Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell said.
No other injuries were reported.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
