Concerned about safety, some Grande Dunes residents want a new roadway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some people who live in the Grande Dunes community have asked the city of Myrtle Beach to reconsider a vote regarding a second road to their neighborhood.
Right now, it’s one way in, one way out. And the one way is under construction.
“Our first trucks for instance are million dollar pieces of equipment and rolling a million dollar piece of a equipment on a dirt road simply, you simply can’t do that very quickly," said Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen.
The original idea for the road that came before council was pitched as a connection to the private golf course rather than a need for safety.
But some residents say the one-way road poses a risk in the state of an emergency.
The city is working to find an alternative, and a second road is a part of that list.
“We have looked at some other alternatives,” Pedersen said. "The frontage road, of course, goes both north and south, we’re looking at both possibilities there for connecting up to a paved road.”
Myrtle Beach City Council will work with the developer to figure out costs and options. They said it should be about 30 days before they have a plan.
