Benefit raises $5,000 for abused German shepherd puppy’s treatment

The community helped raise $5,000 for Sophie's treatment and care (Source: Hot Now Burger)
By WMBF News Staff | July 29, 2019 at 10:40 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 10:45 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The community came together to help raise money for a German shepherd puppy who was rescued from one of the worst animal abuse cases the Grand Strand Humane Society has ever seen.

A check for $5,000 was presented to the Grand Strand Humane Society, courtesy of Hot Now Burger, Mollies Morsels and Dog Tied.

The businesses held a chicken bog dinner last week to help raise money for Sophie’s treatment and care.

Police found Sophie back in June in a wire cage inside a room at the Suburban Lodge on Frontage Road East. She was emaciated, dehydrated, diseased and couldn’t even walk because the muscles in her back legs had atrophied.

But since then, Sophie has made a remarkable turnaround.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Grand Strand Humane Society posted that Sophie weighs close to 37 pounds and she is now walking all on her own.

The dog’s original owner, Christopher Sauber, was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

It’s not clear when Sophie will be available for adoption.

