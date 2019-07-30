BACK AT WORK: K9 Kilo returns to action after being shot

By WMBF News Staff | July 30, 2019 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 3:22 PM

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had something big to celebrate on Tuesday.

Their beloved K9 Kilo returned to work after he was shot back in April.

Someone shot Kilo when he escaped from his enclosure. He was rushed to North Carolina State Veterinary Hospital where he underwent surgery.

[ Marion County Sheriff’s Office K9 Kilo out of surgery after being shot ]

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit said on its Facebook page that Kilo will have his final medical release on Monday at NC State.

“You can barely see his scar and would never know he was tragically injured just a few months ago,” the K9 unit said in a Facebook post.

The investigation into who shot Kilo is ongoing and there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

