Vigil to honor father, son killed during attempted robbery at Myrtle Beach area bingo hall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A vigil is set for Monday night to honor the two men killed during an attempted robbery at a Myrtle Beach area bingo hall over the weekend.
According to information provided to WMBF News, the vigil will take place at 7 p.m. on July 29 at the Waccamaw Bingo Hall near Belle Terre Boulevard, at 4011 U.S. 501.
Members of the community will pay their respects to 73-year-old Stephen “Steve” Johnson Sr., and 46-year-old Stephen “Sparky” Johnson Jr., the father-son duo who owned the bingo hall.
The two died during that attempted robbery that took place late Friday night at the bingo hall. Police are still searching for the suspect.
