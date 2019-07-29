Rep. Rice discusses Mueller investigation, latest Trump administration resignation

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – U.S. Representative Tom Rice made a stop in North Myrtle Beach to meet with those he represents in Washington.
He hosted a Coffee with a Congressman event, which gives citizens the opportunity to discuss upcoming legislation and current events affecting the state.
WMBF News spoke with Rice and asked him about the resignation of Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. It’s the latest member of the administration to leave their post.
“There’s always turnover in administrations, it’s not a permanent job by any means. A lot of people take a big salary cut to come work for the country for a little while and then move on,” Rice explained. “I think the Trump administration has had a little bit more turnover than some, but I don’t think, you know, he’s had, he’s been pretty steady for the last year or so.”
Rice also discussed the recent Mueller hearings on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
“If I were Trump, I would have fired him just like he did. In fact, I’d fire him earlier. I mean he clearly screwed up Hillary Clinton’s investigation, he clearly screwed up with his falsified dossier,” Rice said. “Then they used the fact that they fired him to start the Mueller investigation. Oh my gosh, they fired the person who was doing the investigating, so we need a separate council, the whole thing was on a false premise.”
Rice recently visited the southern border to get a first-hand look at the conditions of migrants. He said he believes the level of security at the detention centers are appropriate and he didn’t’ see anybody with children who were separated or being mistreated.
