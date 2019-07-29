Police release photos of suspects wanted in armed robbery at Lumberton arcade

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for three men who reportedly robbed an arcade at gunpoint over the weekend in Lumberton.
The suspects, who were wearing hoodies and concealing their faces, entered the Hwy 211 Skills Arcade on Roberts Avenue around 3:56 a.m. Saturday and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot, according to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department.
Police say a man sustained a small cut under his eye after being hit by one of the suspects, but no other injuries were reported. Several customers were inside the arcade at the time of the robbery.
According to the release, one suspect is described as an African-American or Indian male, wearing a camouflage hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a bandanna covering his nose. He was armed with a silver handgun.
The second suspect is described as an African-American or Indian male, wearing light colored jeans, black shoes and a bandanna covering his nose. He was armed with a black handgun.
The third suspect is described as a white or Indian male, wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark pants and a bandanna over the nose and mouth.
Anyone with information on the case should contact Det. David Williford with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
