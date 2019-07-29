Police: Man threatens to beat man before stealing cell phone

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an unidentified suspect reportedly threatened to beat a man before stealing his cell phone.
According to a police report, an officer was flagged down in the 400 block of 7th Avenue North around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a strong-armed robbery.
The 26-year-old victim said he was walking on Chester Street when the suspect demanded he empty his pockets and give him everything in his possession or he would “beat his a**,” the report states.
Police say the victim gave the suspect his iPhone and returned to his home.
According to the report, the suspect is described as a bald black male with average build and facial hair, last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt.
If you have any information on this incident, call Myrtle Beach police.
