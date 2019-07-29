Pizza delivery driver shot during attempted armed robbery

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A pizza delivery driver was shot during an attempted armed robbery Sunday night in Hartsville, according to Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair.
Blair said the incident happened at an apartment complex on Washington Street. He added the victim fought back and was shot once in the leg.
The male suspect fled the scene before police arrived. According to Blair, the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
If you have any information on this incident, call Hartsville police.
