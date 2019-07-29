Man who allegedly ‘viciously attacked’ woman turns himself in; bond set at $100K

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection to what authorities called a vicious attack has been arrested.
Jerrel Daquan Smiling, 25, turned himself in without incident, the Darlington Police Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday. He was wanted for first-degree criminal domestic violence.
Smiling allegedly “viciously attacked” a woman, causing her to seek medical attention at an area hospital, a press release from Darlington police stated.
According to online records from the Darlington County Detention Center, Smiling’s bond was set at $100,000. As of Monday afternoon, he remains behind bars.
