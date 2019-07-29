Large woods fire closes portion of U.S. 301 in Marion County

By WMBF News Staff | July 29, 2019 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated July 29 at 3:24 PM

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews in Marion County are battling a large woods fire Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Marion Fire Department, several departments are battling the blaze near the Sellers community.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes, as U.S. 301 is shutdown from U.S. 76 to S.C. 38. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also posted that crews are battling brush fires from Antioch Church Road to U.S. 301.

There have been no reports of injuries or any structures that are endangered.

A portion of U.S. 301 is closed in Marion County as crews battle a brush fire. (Source: Google Maps)

