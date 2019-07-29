Judge orders embattled Atlantic Beach apartments to shut down until 2020

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An Atlantic Beach apartment building that some have called a public nuisance, will be closed until 2020.
A hearing was held on Monday to discuss whether the remaining tenants would be allowed to live there.
Attorneys for the tenants argued that their clients weren’t involved in the alleged criminal activity, saying some had ongoing leases and forcing them to move out meant they could face homelessness.
The attorney for three of the remaining 10 tenants, Adam Protheroe, told WMBF News that a settlement was reached.
Protheroe said the tenants have until Aug. 31 to move out of Ocean Apartments. He also said the building will be closed until June 4, 2020.
The Ocean Apartments have been under scrutiny after documents revealed that an undercover investigation led to the discovery of a drug ring in the building.
The documents claimed that the Ocean Apartments on 31st Avenue South housed gang members and facilitated the sale of illegal drugs starting in May 2018.
