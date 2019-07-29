Horry County Police investigating after suspicious item found on the beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is investigating after a suspicious item was found on the beach Sunday evening, according to HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.
HCPD says they received a call at the 1500 block of N Waccamaw Drive in Garden City.
Officials say the person who called police about the item described it as possible unexploded ordnance a child uncovered while digging in the sand, but officials can’t confirm at this time whether that’s what the item is.
Police got the call after 8 p.m., according to Moskov.
