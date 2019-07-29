Georgetown police helping Horry County officers on ‘active investigation’

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County and Georgetown police departments are on the scene of an active investigation in Georgetown.
The Georgetown Police Department said it was called Monday to a home on Kaminski Street to assist the Horry County Police Department.
Georgetown police said that law enforcement will be on the scene for a period of time and they’re asking people to not travel in the area if they don’t need to.
WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department to find out more about the active investigation.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.