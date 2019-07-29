Funeral services announced for SCDOT worker killed on U.S. 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the men killed while working on the side of U.S. 501 in Horry County.
The family of South Carolina Department of Transportation worker David Sibbick said his visitation will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Hardwick Funeral Home, located at 4831 Main St., in Loris.
His funeral will follow shortly after.The family will also host a memorial service in Connecticut. Sibbick and Cecil Morgan were killed in a crash last week while working on U.S. 501 near Aynor.
Over the weekend, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster took to social media to address the SCDOT workers’ deaths.
On his Twitter page, McMaster said he and his wife are mourning the loss of Morgan and Sibbick.
McMaster said he hopes their deaths “serve as a grim reminder to drive safely, especially in work zones.”
