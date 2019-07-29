First Alert: Watching the tropics for possible development later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance over the eastern Caribbean Sea. The system itself is rather weak, disorganized and limited. At this time, there are no threats for the Carolinas, which is the good news. This system is expected to move west/northwest across the Caribbean Sea and the Greater Antilles during the next few days. Due to the movement over land, development chances are low over the next two days at 20%.
Chances for development could increase as we head into the middle and end of the week. The NHC says that “conditions could be conducive for tropical cyclone formation when the system reaches the Florida Straits or the Bahamas over the weekend.” Regardless, this system will produce heavy rain in the Bahamas and Caribbean.
It’s too early to tell if formation will occur this weekend but for now those chances remain low. The next five days only has a 20% chance of development at this time.
Stay updated with WMBF for the first alert on weather information regarding the tropics.
The next update is scheduled for 2 PM.
