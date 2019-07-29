First Alert: Watching the tropics for possible development later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance over the eastern Caribbean Sea. The system itself is rather weak, disorganized and limited. At this time, there are no threats for the Carolinas, which is the good news. This system is expected to move west/northwest across the Caribbean Sea and the Greater Antilles during the next few days. Due to the movement over land, development chances are low over the next two days at 20%.